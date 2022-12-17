Moto Morini Seiemmezzo review — Moto Morini's smashing-looking bike is also a smooth operator

If Russians are known for their vodka and Germans for their cars, then Italians are known for offering sensuality on a platter—be it pasta, fashion or Moto Morini's Seiemmezzo. It is a good-looking bike and a perfect conversation starter. But in this episode of Forbes India Momentum, find out how the Italian automaker's middleweight naked bike moves with a 649cc inline-twin engine that produces 55hp and 54Nm