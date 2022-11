Moto Morini X-Cape 650X review — Adventourer like no other

Moto Morini, the Italian motorcycle manufacturer, has created an impressive ADV in X-Cape 650X. An 18-litre fuel tank, a 649cc inline-twin engine, preload adjustable mono-shock at the rear and USD forks in the front, and a stellar TFT are just a few features this machine boasts. In this episode of Forbes India Momentum, find out how this debutant in the Indian market rides