Triumph Tiger Sport 660 review — This sport tourer is born to be on the tarmac

Triumph Tiger Sport 660 is based on Triumph Trident 660, a very nice and capable middleweight street naked. But unlike its compact proportions, the Tiger Sport looks a lot bigger. It is not a copy-paste job. Triumph Tiger Sport 660 is a friendly mile-muncher with good looks and a fantastic engine to boot. There's more to this sport tourer and you can get to know it better on this episode of Forbes India Momentum.