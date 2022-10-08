  1. Home
Triumph Trident 660cc review — Triumph's motorcycle is a simpleton for a seasoned rider

Triumph's Trident 660cc is a middleweight naked motorcycle. It has a 660cc inline 3 engine that makes 81hp and 64Nm. It's got a 189kg kerb weight and 805mm seat height. Practically anyone can ride it. But has Triumph hit the spot with the Trident 660cc? In this episode of Forbes India Momentum, we find out that the Triumph Trident 660cc is more of a middling option. It's the introduction to some serious biking but not really the end goal. It's supposed to be a simpleton
Published: Oct 8, 2022

