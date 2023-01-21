Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
  4. Volvo XC40 review — True to Volvo reputation, XC40 is safe, comfortable, and wary of adventure

Volvo XC40 has everything you need. A nice-looking facade, a decent amount of space on the inside, quite a lot of kit, and a few new talking points every time a facelift comes along. It retains the 2.0-litre turbo-petrol four-cylinder engine, but now also gets a 48V mild hybrid system. The adaptive cruise control with ADAS is another big highlight. But, staying true to Volvo's reputation, XC40 is safe, comfortable and wary of adventure
Published: Jan 21, 2023

