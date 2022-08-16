  1. Home
  2. Multimedia
  3. Videos
  4. Why the XC90 gets overlooked among the competition?

Why the XC90 gets overlooked among the competition?

Volvo XC90 is a gentle giant until a small poke of the throttle. It has looks, performance, and a tiny 2.0-litre engine that packs a punch to deliver mystifying 300hp and 420Nm. But this machine has one little problem. It is made for comfort and not to serve the shock value of expensive looks worthy of its price tag. If you are looking for an impressive SUV, this episode of Forbes India Momentum can help
Published: Aug 16, 2022

More Videos

Audi A8L review Forbes India Momentum SM

Audi A8L Walkthrough: This car doesn't have the word uncomfortable in the dictionary

Aug 16, 2022
Alia Bhatt in conversation with Forbes India SM

I look for stories before investing in a brand: Alia Bhatt

Aug 16, 2022
Audi S5 Sportback review SM

Audi S5 Sportback review—an accessible monster on Quattro

Aug 6, 2022
BMW X3 review SM

2022 BMW X3 review—it is an Energiser bunny on rocket fuel

Jul 30, 2022
DStars sm

Forbes India-INCA India's Digital Stars key highlights in numbers

Jul 27, 2022
Jeep Wrangler Rubicon review SM

Jeep Wrangler Rubicon review—the imposing-looking vehicle is sleek on the roads and a beast off it

Jul 23, 2022
More Videos