Why the XC90 gets overlooked among the competition?

Volvo XC90 is a gentle giant until a small poke of the throttle. It has looks, performance, and a tiny 2.0-litre engine that packs a punch to deliver mystifying 300hp and 420Nm. But this machine has one little problem. It is made for comfort and not to serve the shock value of expensive looks worthy of its price tag. If you are looking for an impressive SUV, this episode of Forbes India Momentum can help