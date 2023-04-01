Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Zontes 350T review — This adventure motorcycle leaves something to desire

The sub-400 cc category of motorbikes is now spoiling buyers with choices. Zontes 350T is a good option that serves 38hp and 32Nm off of a single-cylinder engine. The bike looks great, has a lot of kit onboard, a decent amount of power and torque, and it's a lot of fun on broken tarmac. Yet there is something left to desire. This episode of Forbes India Momentum explores where can Zontes 350T improve
Published: Apr 1, 2023

