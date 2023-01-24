Nuts and Bolts: ChatGPT and the future of work

Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Much has been said about how ChatGPT could generate everything from exam essays to computer code. But Sam Altman, the founder of OpenAI, which made ChatGPT, tweeted that "it's a mistake to be relying on it for anything important right now." In time to come, however, the technology behind ChatGPT—generative AI—will be used for things such as drug development, sentiment analysis and improving search functions. Forbes India's Varsha Meghani explains how ChatGPT will change the future of work
Published: Jan 24, 2023

