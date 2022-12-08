Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
  4. Nuts and Bolts: What is the India impact of FTX's fall?

Nuts and Bolts: What is the India impact of FTX's fall?

Globally, millions of people and businesses have been affected by FTX's collapse. In India, around 5 lakh crypto investors are believed to be affected by FTX's fall. It's unlikely they'll get any of their money back. Yet this doesn't mean the end of the road for crypto in India. Forbes India's Varsha Meghani explains what Indian exchanges, the RBI and the government can do to safeguard investors' interests in the short and long run
Published: Dec 8, 2022

