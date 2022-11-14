Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Nuts and Bolts: When will the Indian rupee recoup against the US dollar?

The Indian rupee has slid by around 11 percent against the US dollar since the start of the year, even breaching Rs.83 per US dollar mark in October 2022. But in recent days, the rupee has strengthened against the greenback, albeit marginally, to touch the Rs.81.50 per dollar level. Forbes India's Varsha Meghani explains whether the rupee is set to finally recoup against the US dollar or whether it can slide any further
Published: Nov 14, 2022

