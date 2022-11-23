Forbes India Pathbreakers: 5 gems of advice from ace investor Raamdeo Agrawal

In this edition of Pathbreakers, watch Raamdeo Agrawal, chairman and co-founder of Motilal Oswal Financial Services in conversation with Forbes India's Neha Bothra. In this candid chat, Agrawal walks down memory lane and shares key moments which redefined his life. He talks about the time when he had no money, but courage and conviction to pursue his passion for stocks, and how choosing the unbeaten path rewarded him with untold success. He shares how he honed his investing skills and traces his journey from zero to thousands of crore of wealth