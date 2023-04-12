Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
  1. Home
  2. Multimedia
  3. Videos
  4. Forbes India Pathbreakers: ChrysCapital to Ashoka University, how Ashish Dhawan is rewriting India's growth story

Forbes India Pathbreakers: ChrysCapital to Ashoka University, how Ashish Dhawan is rewriting India's growth story

Our next guest on Pathbreakers wants to reimagine India's education system. At 43, ChrysCapital's co-founder and leading private equity investor, Ashish Dhawan gave up his successful career as an investment manager and turned philanthropist. "I didn't want to just cut cheques. My philanthropic work or life's work is about building institutions," Dhawan tells Forbes India's Neha Bothra. In 2010, he co-founded Ashoka University and brought on board 170 philanthropists to share his vision of building a world-class interdisciplinary higher educational institution
Published: Apr 12, 2023

More Videos

FILA 2023 Inclusion panel

FILA 2023: Paving the way for inclusion ft. Sushant Divgikar, Avani Lekhara, and Meena Ganesh

Apr 6, 2023
FILA 2023 valuation panel SM

FILA 2023: Are Indian startups losing focus in the pursuit of valuations?

Apr 5, 2023
Thumbnail 800x600 part 2

Pathbreakers: Here's what ace venture capitalist Vani Kola looks for in startup investments

Apr 5, 2023
Philanthropy panel_SM

How to unlock giving potential of India's billionaires, ft. Amit Chandra, Zarina Screwvala, Luis Miranda, Upasana Kamineni Konidela

Apr 4, 2023
Dr Rajiv J Shah_YouTube thumbnail_SM

India can be one of richest countries by 2047; this growth can be inclusive: Dr Rajiv Shah says how

Apr 4, 2023
FILA 2023 debate SM

Forbes India Debate: Is India insulated from the global storm brewing in markets and economy?

Apr 3, 2023
More Videos