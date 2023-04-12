Forbes India Pathbreakers: ChrysCapital to Ashoka University, how Ashish Dhawan is rewriting India's growth story

Our next guest on Pathbreakers wants to reimagine India's education system. At 43, ChrysCapital's co-founder and leading private equity investor, Ashish Dhawan gave up his successful career as an investment manager and turned philanthropist. "I didn't want to just cut cheques. My philanthropic work or life's work is about building institutions," Dhawan tells Forbes India's Neha Bothra. In 2010, he co-founded Ashoka University and brought on board 170 philanthropists to share his vision of building a world-class interdisciplinary higher educational institution