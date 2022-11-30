Success in life is about learning how to fail well: Abhinav Bindra on Pathbreakers

Our guest is India's first individual Olympic gold winner—Abhinav Bindra. A marksman par excellence, Bindra devoted 22 years of his life to perfecting his craft. In this wide-ranging conversation with Neha Bothra, he talks about his untiring quest for perfection and his indomitable spirit to bounce back and persevere despite all odds. It is six years since Bindra hung up his rifle, but the values he imbibed as a sportsman continue to light his path as an entrepreneur. The five-time Olympian shares his plans for the future and believes the next decade will be the decade of sport in I