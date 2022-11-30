Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Momentum In Conversation With Nuts and Bolts From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
  1. Home
  2. Multimedia
  3. Videos
  4. Success in life is about learning how to fail well: Abhinav Bindra on Pathbreakers

Success in life is about learning how to fail well: Abhinav Bindra on Pathbreakers

Our guest is India's first individual Olympic gold winner—Abhinav Bindra. A marksman par excellence, Bindra devoted 22 years of his life to perfecting his craft. In this wide-ranging conversation with Neha Bothra, he talks about his untiring quest for perfection and his indomitable spirit to bounce back and persevere despite all odds. It is six years since Bindra hung up his rifle, but the values he imbibed as a sportsman continue to light his path as an entrepreneur. The five-time Olympian shares his plans for the future and believes the next decade will be the decade of sport in I
Published: Nov 30, 2022

More Videos

Leadership Mantras Sunil Vachani SM

'As an entrepreneur, you need to have a microscope and a telescope at the same time': Sunil Vachani of Dixon Technologies

Nov 28, 2022
Moto Morini X-cape Website thumbnail

Moto Morini X-Cape 650X review — Adventourer like no other

Nov 26, 2022
4_EP03_Thumbnail 800_600

Forbes India Pathbreakers: 5 gems of advice from ace investor Raamdeo Agrawal

Nov 23, 2022
Leadership Mantras CK Ranganathan SM

'Help employees when they are struggling, motivate them, coach them along': CavinKare's CK Ranganathan

Nov 21, 2022
BMW M340i WEBSITE

BMW M340i review — BMW finally bridges the gap between practical 3 series and manic M series

Nov 19, 2022
SabyasachiMukherjee_SM

The world is my oyster: Sabyasachi Mukherjee on Forbes India Pathbreakers

Nov 16, 2022
More Videos