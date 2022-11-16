Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
The world is my oyster: Sabyasachi Mukherjee on Forbes India Pathbreakers

In this edition of Forbes India Pathbreakers, Sabyasachi Mukherjee, the czar of fashion, tells us how he built his global empire from scratch. In a free-wheeling conversation, Sabyasachi talks about his 'fairytale childhood' and his fascination for Kolkata. Watch the conversation to find out more about Sabyasachi's life and business philosophies which have helped him become one of India's most successful and loved fashion designers
Published: Nov 16, 2022

