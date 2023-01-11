Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
There's a thin line between passion and foolishness: Nithin Kamath on Forbes India Pathbreakers

Nithin Kamath, co-founder and CEO of Zerodha, a new-age entrepreneur, has built a bootstrapped Unicorn that disrupted and redefined the stock broking business in India. Unlike startup peers, Zerodha has no investors or ad spends, yet it is profitable with over 11 million online traders. In this episode, Kamath talks about life lessons that shaped his journey and contributed to his success. He is solely focused on building a socially responsible world-class organisation. Kamath shares what it takes to build a sustainable and credible business with unconventional strategies
Published: Jan 11, 2023

