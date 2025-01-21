Mentors and Mavens All Stories
To The Point Daily Tech Brief Tech Conversations Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Lets Talk About One Thing Today in Tech Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
  1. Home
  2. Multimedia
  3. Videos
  4. Accel's Anand Daniel and Prayank Swaroop on the next decade of Indian startups

Accel's Anand Daniel and Prayank Swaroop on the next decade of Indian startups

In this episode, Anand Daniel and Prayank Swaroop, partners at Accel, talk about the venture capital firm's views on the next decade of Indian startups. Accel recently announced its eighth India-focused fund, at $650 million. In this conversation, Anand and Prayank also talk about how both startup founders and venture capitalists in India are evolving, and new generations come to the fore, bringing more original ideas to the market and more technical and business knowhow to their endeavours
By: Harichandan Arakali
Published: Jan 21, 2025

More Videos

Triptii Dimri SM

'Everyone waits for that one role that grabs eyeballs. That was Animal for me': Triptii Dimri

Jan 20, 2025
Rajkummar Rao SM

'I'm an actor, not a commodity': Rajkummar Rao

Jan 20, 2025
Ananya Panday SM

Ananya Panday on family, relationships, and the year that changed her career

Jan 20, 2025
Jasprit Bumrah SM

'I like to do the tough job': Jasprit Bumrah

Jan 20, 2025
YT Thumbnail

India's Economic Transformation: The Role of Changemakers - The Changemakers: Episode 1

Dec 10, 2024
EP18_1200_900

All things AI: How your life will change in 5 years

Dec 4, 2024
More Videos
X