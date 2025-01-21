Accel's Anand Daniel and Prayank Swaroop on the next decade of Indian startups

In this episode, Anand Daniel and Prayank Swaroop, partners at Accel, talk about the venture capital firm's views on the next decade of Indian startups. Accel recently announced its eighth India-focused fund, at $650 million. In this conversation, Anand and Prayank also talk about how both startup founders and venture capitalists in India are evolving, and new generations come to the fore, bringing more original ideas to the market and more technical and business knowhow to their endeavours