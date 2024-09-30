AI for India: Vivek Raghavan on Sarvam's dream of building for a billion Indians

In this episode, which was recorded on Sep. 5, Vivek Raghavan provides an update on Sarvam AI, where he and his fellow founder Pratyush Kumar have open-sourced Sarvam 2B, a text-based AI model, and various voice-based AI agents and tools — all focused on supporting Indian languages. Raghavan talks about why and how Sarvam was founded, the challenges faced by what the startup's founders set out to do, and how delivering real value around the right use cases will be critical to making Sarvam a population-scale success