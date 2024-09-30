Mentors and Mavens All Stories
To The Point Daily Tech Brief Tech Conversations Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Lets Talk About One Thing Today in Tech Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
  1. Home
  2. Multimedia
  3. Videos
  4. AI for India: Vivek Raghavan on Sarvam's dream of building for a billion Indians

AI for India: Vivek Raghavan on Sarvam's dream of building for a billion Indians

In this episode, which was recorded on Sep. 5, Vivek Raghavan provides an update on Sarvam AI, where he and his fellow founder Pratyush Kumar have open-sourced Sarvam 2B, a text-based AI model, and various voice-based AI agents and tools &mdash; all focused on supporting Indian languages. Raghavan talks about why and how Sarvam was founded, the challenges faced by what the startup's founders set out to do, and how delivering real value around the right use cases will be critical to making Sarvam a population-scale success
By: Harichandan Arakali
Published: Sep 30, 2024

More Videos

Noise SM

How Bose Corp is helping Noise to amp up its global market presence

Sep 25, 2024
lawrence SM

'Tired of cliched 'brown' roles, I wrote my own': Lawrence Valin

Sep 19, 2024
Pratham Mittal SM

B-schools need to rethink their teaching methods: Pratham Mittal of Tetr

Sep 19, 2024
superboys SM 1

TIFF 2024: Zoya Akhtar, Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh talk about 'Superboys of Malegaon'

Sep 18, 2024
superboys SM

'Superboys of Malegaon' celebrates Indian jugaad, magic, friendship: Reema Kagti

Sep 16, 2024
Boong SM

'Feminist, impatient, funny' Manipuri film Boong shines at TIFF 2024

Sep 12, 2024
More Videos