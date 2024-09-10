Mentors and Mavens All Stories
LTTS CEO Amit Chadha on plan for multiple billion-dollar units in the coming years

In this episode, Amit Chadha, CEO and MD at Larsen & Toubro Technology Services (LTTS), gives us a quick update on the company's progress after a recent reorganization along three large opportunities, each of which could become a billion-dollar operation. Chadha, who's based in the US, also talks about the sentiment among his biggest customers on technology spending, the impact of generative AI on the engineering services industry, and how AI is indeed a source of new revenue for LTTS. This interview was recorded on Aug. 26
By: Harichandan Arakali
Published: Sep 10, 2024

