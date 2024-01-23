Madan Padaki on philanthropy and entrepreneurship — an Indian playbook

Entrepreneur Madan Padaki talks about his journey from founding MeritTrac to the Head Held High Foundation and 1Bridge. The foundation is a non-profit organisation that has touched some 30,000 youth with its training programmes. Padaki also talks about how he sees philanthropy and entrepreneurship as two faces of a coin — with the former well suited to boost the capabilities of large numbers of India's youth and the latter acting as an engine to generate economic opportunities for the same young people