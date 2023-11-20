To The Point Daily Tech Brief Tech Conversations Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
The Big Picture: Irina Ghose at Microsoft on pivots, promises and co-pilots

In today's episode, we catch up with Irina Ghose, a 22-year veteran at Microsoft, who was recently elevated to the role of managing director of Microsoft India and South Asia. Irina spoke on a range of topics, from the pace at which change is happening driven by technology, to her own career, which started 30 years ago with Tata Steel, her sustained interest in tech and why she took up running. We also introduce you to a couple terms that are part of Microsoft lingo, like 'landing execution' and 'tech intensity'
Published: Nov 20, 2023

