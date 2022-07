Playing for the national team was my ultimate goal: Sandesh Jhingan

Sandesh Jhingan, the vice-captain of the Indian men's national football team, is an Arjuna Awardee. A street footballer from the beginning, the 28-year-old footballer only had one dream—playing for the national team. In this episode of Forbes India From the Field, the defender extraordinaire chronicles his tough journey of growing up as Sandy to become Sandesh Jhingan