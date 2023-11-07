To The Point Daily Tech Brief Tech Conversations Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
  4. Martha Stewart is 82, writing her 100th book and best friends with Snoop Dogg. Here's her secret

Martha Stewart is 82, writing her 100th book and best friends with Snoop Dogg. Here's her secret

American businesswoman, culinary icon and writer Martha Stewart was recently in the country, and caught up with Forbes India for a candid chat, along with Dipali Goenka, CEO and MD of Welspun Living. Since 2019, the home textile maker has held the license to produce Martha Stewart Living products for beds and baths. Stewart takes us through her seven-decade-long career, which began at 13 as a model. She later became a stockbroker on Wall Street and built a global media empire
Published: Nov 7, 2023

