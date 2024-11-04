The Thar and Roxx: How Mahindra turned the tide

Mentors and Mavens All Stories
In four years' time, Mahindra has turned around its fortunes to emerge as India's third-largest carmaker. It all started with the Thar in October 2020, followed by the success of the XUV 700, Scorpio N and now the Thar Roxx. In the one hour that it opened bookings for the Thar Roxx, Mahindra mopped up 176,000 bookings. Rajesh Jejurikar, the Executive Director and CEO (Auto and Farm Sector) at Mahindra & Mahindra, explains the phenomenal transformation at Mahindra
By: Manu Balachandran , Manisha Isa Dass
Published: Nov 4, 2024

