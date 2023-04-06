Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
  1. Home
  2. Multimedia
  3. Videos
  4. FILA 2023: Paving the way for inclusion ft. Sushant Divgikar, Avani Lekhara, and Meena Ganesh

FILA 2023: Paving the way for inclusion ft. Sushant Divgikar, Avani Lekhara, and Meena Ganesh

India is a diverse country but it doesn't reflect in workplaces, sports, and entertainment. This panel discussion at FILA 2023 was an attempt to bring attention to this stigma around inclusion—whether it is gender equality, LGBTQIA+ inclusivity, or giving equal opportunities and a platform to succeed to specially-abled persons. Padma Shri Avani Lekhara, Tokyo 2020 Gold medalist, Paralympic champion & Khel Ratna awardee; Meena Ganesh, Chairperson and cofounder, Portea Medical, and Sushant Divgikar aka Rani KoHENur, performer and social activist take you the distance
Published: Apr 6, 2023

More Videos

FILA 2023 valuation panel SM

FILA 2023: Are Indian startups losing focus in the pursuit of valuations?

Apr 5, 2023
Thumbnail 800x600 part 2

Pathbreakers: Here's what ace venture capitalist Vani Kola looks for in startup investments

Apr 5, 2023
Philanthropy panel_SM

How to unlock giving potential of India's billionaires, ft. Amit Chandra, Zarina Screwvala, Luis Miranda, Upasana Kamineni Konidela

Apr 4, 2023
Dr Rajiv J Shah_YouTube thumbnail_SM

India can be one of richest countries by 2047; this growth can be inclusive: Dr Rajiv Shah says how

Apr 4, 2023
FILA 2023 debate SM

Forbes India Debate: Is India insulated from the global storm brewing in markets and economy?

Apr 3, 2023
Guneet Monga FILA 2023_SM

There is power in asking for what you want: Oscar-winner Guneet Monga at FILA 2023

Apr 3, 2023
More Videos