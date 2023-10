EXPLAINED: What is net neutrality and how does it affect you?

About 128 startup founders have signed a petition to the government in support of net neutrality, including the likes of Zerodha's Nithin Kamath, PayTM's Vijay Shekhar Sharma and Practo's Shashank ND Singh. This is after telecom providers have asked TRAI to allow them to charge OTT services a 'network usage fee'. Here's why you should care