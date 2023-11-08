To The Point Daily Tech Brief Tech Conversations Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
  Razorpay steps up Malaysia push, Rahul Kothari named point person for SEA expansion

Razorpay steps up Malaysia push, Rahul Kothari named point person for SEA expansion

Razorpay, a leading fintech name in India, yesterday elevated Rahul Kothari to the position of chief operating officer for India and Malaysia. Kothari was previously chief business officer at the company. He will report to founder and CEO Harshil Mathur. The company formed an advisory board earlier this year and is putting in place a leadership structure that will take it to an IPO, eventually
Published: Nov 8, 2023

