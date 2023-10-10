To The Point Daily Tech Brief Tech Conversations Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Lets Talk About Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
  1. Home
  2. Multimedia
  3. Videos
  4. Sridhar Vembu at Zoho on navigating the growing uncertainties ahead

Sridhar Vembu at Zoho on navigating the growing uncertainties ahead

Sridhar Vembu, founder and CEO of Zoho Corp, speaks about the R&D focus at his company, India's only billion-dollar-revenue software products business. Vembu was in Bengaluru on Oct. 9 for Zoho's annual conference for developers and partners. He also speaks about the challenges of navigating the growing uncertainties ahead as the crisis in the Middle East exacerbates the problems of a slowing global economy. Vembu reiterated his promise not to layoff any employees at the 15,000-strong SaaS company
Published: Oct 10, 2023

More Videos

One thing in tech EP 1

How Acumen and Apple want to support renewable energy startups for poorer communities in India

Oct 9, 2023
Viswanathan Anand EP3_800_600

How chess legend Viswanathan Anand created history and why he is upbeat about the sport's future

Oct 4, 2023
Green Warrior

Green warrior: How this Mumbai man turned his Chembur building into a native pollinator habitat

Sep 29, 2023
Sanjivani

Network18's Sanjeevani gives a clarion call to be United Against Cancer

Sep 25, 2023
Kareen Kapoor Khan SM

'I've been looking for a good thriller for years': Kareena Kapoor Khan on Jaane Jaan, her OTT debut

Sep 22, 2023
Anand Patwardhan Tiff 2023 SM

Anand Patwardhan on his quietest and most personal film yet — TIFF 2023 with Meenakshi Shedde

Sep 22, 2023
More Videos