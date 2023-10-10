Sridhar Vembu at Zoho on navigating the growing uncertainties ahead

Sridhar Vembu, founder and CEO of Zoho Corp, speaks about the R&D focus at his company, India's only billion-dollar-revenue software products business. Vembu was in Bengaluru on Oct. 9 for Zoho's annual conference for developers and partners. He also speaks about the challenges of navigating the growing uncertainties ahead as the crisis in the Middle East exacerbates the problems of a slowing global economy. Vembu reiterated his promise not to layoff any employees at the 15,000-strong SaaS company