What we want in wireless audio — Findings from Qualcomm's State of Sound report 2023

In the smartphone chip giant's latest annual report on consumer preferences with respect to wireless audio tech, one finding is that people want to use the same device across all use cases, from listening to music or gaming while commuting, and for work. As premium devices expand in capabilities and features, this year's responses suggest that consumers will be willing to spend more on one device which is optimised for multiple purposes, Qualcomm notes in its report