To The Point Daily Tech Brief Tech Conversations Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Lets Talk About Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
  1. Home
  2. Multimedia
  3. Videos
  4. Why IT services companies are pairing up their software engineers with AI co-pilots

Why IT services companies are pairing up their software engineers with AI co-pilots

The spectacular rise of generative AI is still something that enterprises are only beginning to grapple with. However, in IT services, it could already be irrevocably changing the bread-and-butter work of the sector. Here's a quick take on why IT services companies like Infosys are pairing up their software engineers with AI co-pilots. It's early days, but the effects of this man-machine combination will be felt sooner rather than later, experts say
Published: Oct 11, 2023

More Videos

Sridhar Vembu SM

Sridhar Vembu at Zoho on navigating the growing uncertainties ahead

Oct 10, 2023
One thing in tech EP 1

How Acumen and Apple want to support renewable energy startups for poorer communities in India

Oct 9, 2023
Viswanathan Anand EP3_800_600

How chess legend Viswanathan Anand created history and why he is upbeat about the sport's future

Oct 4, 2023
Green Warrior

Green warrior: How this Mumbai man turned his Chembur building into a native pollinator habitat

Sep 29, 2023
Sanjivani

Network18's Sanjeevani gives a clarion call to be United Against Cancer

Sep 25, 2023
Kareen Kapoor Khan SM

'I've been looking for a good thriller for years': Kareena Kapoor Khan on Jaane Jaan, her OTT debut

Sep 22, 2023
More Videos