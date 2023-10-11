Why IT services companies are pairing up their software engineers with AI co-pilots

The spectacular rise of generative AI is still something that enterprises are only beginning to grapple with. However, in IT services, it could already be irrevocably changing the bread-and-butter work of the sector. Here's a quick take on why IT services companies like Infosys are pairing up their software engineers with AI co-pilots. It's early days, but the effects of this man-machine combination will be felt sooner rather than later, experts say