  4. 'I'm a completely different person from when I made Kuch Kuch Hota Hai': Karan Johar

The filmmaker, who recently celebrated his 25th year in cinema, says that the 51-year-old who made Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is diametrically opposed to the 25-year-old who made his first film, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. As part of the Forbes India Showstoppers, he speaks about the business of filmmaking, industry relationships, and whether doing a talk show is still good business in the age of Instagram
Published: Jan 17, 2024

