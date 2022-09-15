Storyboard18 Let's Talk: Mascots in Indian advertising

The latest mascot that's got the marketing community buzzing is a sleepy, cheeky owl for a D2C coffee brand. But before the owl with an attitude hit us with its sass on digital screens, brand mascots dominated ads from billboards to our telly screens for decades. From Asian Paints' Gattu and Amul's moppet to Vodafone's Zoozoos, we explore the charm of mascots in Indian advertising in this episode of Let's Talk—a Storyboard18 and Momo Media collaboration