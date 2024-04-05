Mentors and Mavens All Stories
  4. Axio's founders unpack lessons from BNPL success

In this episode, Sashank Rishyasringa, and Gaurav Hinduja, co-founders of Axio, a buy-now-pay-later specialist in Bengaluru, talk about how, while a strong regulatory environment is critical in fintech, it can also become an enabler of innovation. Lower cost of money for "new entrants and challengers" with innovative financial products can benefit millions of consumers, which in turn can help India's economic growth, they say
Published: Apr 5, 2024

