  4. Startup Fridays S5 Ep8: Parithi Govindaraju on Okulo's long-endurance drones for India

In this episode, Parithi Govindaraju, founder and CEO of Okulo Aerospace, gives us a quick update on the solar-electric hybrid long-endurance drones he and his team are developing, for what he describes as "persistent monitoring". In this conversation, Parithi talks about the importance of such long-endurance UAVs for protecting India's strategic assets &mdash; both civilian and military. He also touches upon his experience so far, in building a deep-tech company out of India
By: Harichandan Arakali
Published: Aug 2, 2024

