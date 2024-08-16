Mentors and Mavens All Stories
To The Point Daily Tech Brief Tech Conversations Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Lets Talk About One Thing Today in Tech Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
  1. Home
  2. Multimedia
  3. Videos
  4. Startup Fridays S5 Ep9: Clairco and Sensiable join forces on decarbonising buildings

Startup Fridays S5 Ep9: Clairco and Sensiable join forces on decarbonising buildings

In this episode, the founders of Clairco and Sensiable, talk about their vision as one company, as their energy management tech and solutions complement each other &mdash; offering customers like Brigade Group a fuller suite of products and services. Aayush Jha, Udayan Banerjee, Ashish Singh and Akshay Davasam, talk about how they can help customers monitor one laptop on one desk or an entire multi-storey building. Backed by investors including Anicut Capital, the entrepreneurs are about to announce a new round of investment as well
By: Harichandan Arakali
Published: Aug 16, 2024

More Videos

Simmi Sareen SM

Simmi Sareen and Shravan Shankar on funding climate tech for a billion people

Aug 13, 2024
Momentum YouTube Thumbnail (800 × 600 px) (800 × 600 px)-164

'I once had a gun pointed at me': Geetika Mehta, MD, Nivea India

Aug 3, 2024
Momentum YouTube Thumbnail (800 × 600 px) (800 × 600 px)-162

Startup Fridays S5 Ep8: Parithi Govindaraju on Okulo's long-endurance drones for India

Aug 2, 2024
Shashwat Goenka SM

'The family surname doesn't give you the right to...': Shashwat Goenka

Jul 26, 2024
Budget 2024 Nirmala Sitharaman_SM

Budget 2024: Has Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman done enough?

Jul 23, 2024
Budget 2024 What women want SM

Budget 2024: What do women want?

Jul 22, 2024
More Videos