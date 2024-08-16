Startup Fridays S5 Ep9: Clairco and Sensiable join forces on decarbonising buildings

In this episode, the founders of Clairco and Sensiable, talk about their vision as one company, as their energy management tech and solutions complement each other — offering customers like Brigade Group a fuller suite of products and services. Aayush Jha, Udayan Banerjee, Ashish Singh and Akshay Davasam, talk about how they can help customers monitor one laptop on one desk or an entire multi-storey building. Backed by investors including Anicut Capital, the entrepreneurs are about to announce a new round of investment as well