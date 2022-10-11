First-generation founder or Next-gen entrepreneur: What would you choose? — Forbes India Tycoons of Tomorrow

In this panel discussion from the Tycoons of Tomorrow 2021-2022 gala event, Kairav Engineer, VP — Business Development, Astral, who is a second-generation entrepreneur; Ashwin Damera, founder, Eruditus, and Sudhakar Adapa, Founder & CEO, Commerzify, who represent first-generation founders, compare and contrast their experiences, the mistakes they can and cannot afford, and—what if they had a do-over—would the startup founder rather choose to be in a family business? Or would the second-generation leader prefer to go out on his own?