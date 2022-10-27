Full show: Forbes India Tycoons of Tomorrow 2021-2022

The second edition of Tycoons of Tomorrow honoured the new generation of excellence at the gala event on September 30, 2022. The night was dedicated to some riveting conversations such as the difference between being a generational entrepreneur and a first-time founder, how to make a unicorn profitable, the investment strategies of celebs, and how OTT has changed the definition of entertainment. Here's the uninterrupted version of a night to remember