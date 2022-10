How is OTT redefining content, entertainment, and talent Ft Pratik Gandhi, Mithila Palkar, and Rasika Dugal at Tycoons of Tomorrow

In this panel discussion from Tycoons of Tomorrow 2021-2022, Pratik Gandhi of 'Scam 1992' fame, 'Mirzapur's Rasika Dugal, and Mithila Palkar of 'Little Things' discuss if OTT is democratising the entertainment industry? The battle of quality against quantity on OTT platforms, changed definition of stardom, and much more