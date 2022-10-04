  1. Home
  4. Masterclass: How to build profitable unicorns, by Mamaearth's Ghazal and Varun Alagh and Infra.Market's Aaditya Sharda and Souvik Sengupta

India is a 100-plus strong unicorn club but boasts of only a handful of profitable unicorns. As funding bounties dry up, the importance of strong fundamentals, positive cash flows, and profits over valuations are at the forefront once again. Unicorn club isn't the goal it's a starting point for entrepreneurs. In this discussion watch Infra.Market cofounders Aaditya Sharda and Souvik Sengupta and Mamaearth cofounders Varun and Ghazal Alagh talk about how they built profitable unicorns
Published: Oct 4, 2022

