A couple, a tiger, and a plan: 'In the Belly of a Tiger' crew talks about the rare Indo-Chinese project

A rare Indo-Chinese co-production, 'In the Belly of a Tiger' is the story of a desperately poor elderly couple who must decide, over one night, which of them will go into the forest to get eaten by a tiger so that the other can get government compensation. Shedde, a film critic and India and south Asia delegate to the festival, speaks with director Siddartha Jatla and producers Esther Li and Sharada Uma in Berlin