'Horrible premiere, fab audience response': Dear Jassi's Tarsem Singh to Meenakshi Shedde

Film journalist and critic Meenakshi Shedde speaks with director Tarsem Singh about his return with Dear Jassi, what she describes as a film that 'really hits you in the gut, while having a beautiful, gentle, warmly welcoming side to it'. It's a departure from Singh's earlier work, and he speaks here about how he approached it