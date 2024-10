Sauna Day: The Indian-Estonian film about men embracing intimacy

Co-directors Anna Hints and Tushar Prakash take us through the journey of 'Sauna Day', a short film about the ritual of men immersing themselves into Estonian smoke saunas at the end of a hard work day, as is the ritual. Here, men seek purification of their bodies, but also their souls—and are forced to grapple with ideas of intimacy in the process