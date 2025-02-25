Shot over 10 years on one street: Arjun Talwar discusses 'Letters of Wolf Street' in Berlin

A 'very very unusual film', shot over 10 years in Poland, and in Polish, Talwar's film is about the street in Poland where he used to live, and his neighbours there. It explores the idea of community and also what it's like to be an Indian immigrant there. It opened to a full house of 700 people in Berlin. Watch the director talk about the film and its process, as well as the world premiere