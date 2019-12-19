Chimp&z Inc: Preparing global brands for tomorrow, today

Co-founded by the dynamic duo – Lavinn Rajpal and Angad Singh Manchanda – the multi-dimensional marketing agency, Chimp&z Inc, which has partnered various illustrious international brands on their branding building journeys, is making its foray into the North American market. When asked about the reason for this expansion, the founders explained, “Our ambitions have always been international and with the onset of digital, we believe that the world is a global playground. We want to make the internet work for us rather than having it the other way around, to reinforce our belief: Think Global, Act Local.” What started off as a social media agency in 2013, by Angad Singh Manchanda and Lavinn Rajpal, slowly evolved into an integrated setup. Angad, a seasoned marketer, leads brand communications, strategy and new business initiatives, whereas Lavinn, the man behind the agency’s robust business module, handles the performance, finance and tech aspects of the business. Chimp&z Inc partners with brands to provide its expertise across three major verticals. The first is Digital Integration (DIT), which consists of digital marketing, digital video production, creative sources and content creation; the second is MarTech, which includes services like app development, web designing and mobile marketing and the third vertical is Performance, which comprises of media planning & buying, performance ads and SEO services.A team of over 120 astute strategists, gloriously gifted designers and silver-tongued writers come together at Chimp&z Inc to consistently create brilliant work and bring cultural assimilation to life, irrespective of the continent. The agency also has its own home-grown production house, called Griffin Pictures, which lends creative inputs, when called for. Over the years, Chimp&z Inc has gained sharp insights on consumers and creates communication for brand promotion, by placing the consumer at the epicenter. This serves as the foundation for a strong fruitful strategy for clients, enabling them to accomplish business objectives and build lasting relationships. It is this very engine of motivation at has enabled Chimp&z Inc to achieve global acclaim for even minor campaigns; a case in point is its 2016 campaign called ‘Game of Agencies’, which was recognized in over 120 countries by Adweek, Design Taxi and other global publishers. Using innovative technology is the agency’s forte. From being the first one to employ drones to capture Live shows to making 48 simultaneous films in two days, it is constantly able to conceive and execute ground-breaking ideas. Taking technology and innovation to the next level, it has even been able to use the voice feature of Instagram to reviving old art forms like sand art. It’s no wonder then that Chimp&z Inc showcases a diverse book of clients, based out of the Philippines, Middle East, UK, America and Malaysia, from a range of sectors, including BFSI, Government, Entertainment, Beauty, Gaming and Pharmaceuticals. With a FY2019 turnover of USD 5 million, the agency manages 360-degree creative retainers which entail creating high performing digital and social content, delivering TVCs and executing end-to-end Performance and acquisition campaigns. From direct mail, radio, television, mobile devices to the Internet of Things (IoT) driving the digital transformation sector, India has been ever-evolving. This transformation creates ample room for behavioral targeting through Tech-first marketing, AI and Machine Learning. The agency has been pioneering technology by applying Machine Learning algorithms and Artificial Intelligence to enable effective delivery of marketing campaigns. The founders believe that India has the potential to be the creative partners for brands across the globe. Within this expansive universe, they look forward to providing solutions by leveraging their expertise in technology. With these tools of tomorrow, Chimp&z Inc aims to craft its future around a vast territory, right from music marketing to performance marketing. Towards this end, Lavinn Rajpal and Angad Singh Manchanda are currently in the process of creating a conglomerate, with the network company, Merge Infinity, as the parent entity. Alongside Chimp&z Inc., Search Munky, which uses AI and Machine learning to enhance SEO results, and other sister concerns, the group will focus on growth consulting and digital transformation for its clients. As the end game, the group envisages advising on strategy, assisting in project building, working on execution and materializing growth and revenue numbers for enterprises it partners with.