HP Spectre x 360: On the cutting-edge of fashion and technology

Do you feel the need to up your ‘lap’ style quotient? Are you looking for a tech accessory or a gadget that defines your avant-garde style, your experimental streak in fashion and your sassy attitude? Here is a stellar device that has grabbed attention for both its trendsetting style and its tech features. Sonam Kapoor’s new style companion is the HP Spectre x360, a laptop that is super-high on technology. The slick fashionista, known for her experimentation with haute couture, makes for a perfect brand ambassador for HP Spectre x360. HP launched this sleek, stylish and powerful laptop with a campaign featuring Kapoor. Upping the glamour ante for the campaign is celebrity stylist, Anaita Shroff Adjania. So, what makes Spectre’s new avatar as a laptop for the fashion-forward people, such a stylish choice? At its core is a perfect blend of cut, colour and technology. Available in two contemporary colours - Poseidon blue and dark ash grey, the laptop grabs eyeballs for several reasons: the stand-out gem-cut CNC-machined design in all-aluminium accentuates its functional concealment of the charging port and thunderbolt port. The dramatic full-HD touchscreen display offers beautiful colour reproduction. It is accommodating of viewing angles, is adequately bright and is protected by corning gorilla glass, a very handy feature for those who are always on the go, living their lives between several different cities across the world. This powerhouse product packs in heaps of glamour; it is power-dressing at its finest!High on glamour doesn’t mean that the HP Spectre x360 lacks the tech punch; this one isn’t just about the bells and whistles. The specs tell you that it is one hell of a mean machine. At 19.3mm, the 15.6-inch beauty weighs 2.17kg. The light-weight 13.3-inch stands proud at 14.7mm and weighs a meagre 1.32kg. The Spectre is a versatile machine: it can be your tablet or with a flick, you can transform it into the tent mode. Spectre x360, with its eighth-generation processors, meets the core need of speed. The next deliverable for the digital generation is its battery. It simply lasts all day The true-to-life display revs things up with a 4K micro-edge. You can opt for a model with up to 8.2 million pixels; its 3840 x 2160 resolution is the benchmark for jaw-drop quality. The good news is that you can view the content on the screen even in bright sunlight. Among its more advanced tech features are a fingerprint ID on the edge of the keyboard, a camera kill switch and an optional IR camera with facial recognition to safeguard your privacy. Hit F1 and your screen transforms into a private theatre. For enhanced security, you can zero in on the innovative 'Sure View' integrated privacy screen. Though packed with features, HP Spectre x360 loads in a jiffy and is huge on memory. A 6GB DDR4 high memory capacity makes for optimal multi-tasking. Don’t let the Spectre’s slender profile fool you. A full suite of ports, including next-generation USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C with Thunderbolt for super-fast data transfer, ensures the best connectivity possible. The back-lit keyboard has a night mode feature. But you can also charge your phone, tablet and other devices using your lap, while it is in the hibernation mode. The audio component will have you crooning with its HP Quad speaker, HP audio boost and custom tuning by audio experts Bang & Olufsen. You may want to make a grab for the accessories, too. Temptation comes in the form of the folio sleeve, the mouse and, of course, the tilt pen with the 15.6-inch and 13.3-inch options. The HP Spectre x360 is for those who do not compromise either on style or on performance; it offers, clearly, the best of both worlds.