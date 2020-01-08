Meet Yashika Sehgal: The make-up expert for your special moments

Make-up is no longer an act of vanity. It is now an expression of your emotions, and the most preferred way to present to the world the best version of yourself. It is no longer meant to hide the real you; make-up today should aim to highlight your best features, enhancing who you are as a person, and what makes you unique.

This understanding is seeping into consumers’ minds, and they are now starting to demand personalised looks from their make-up artists. But are all make-up artists up to the challenge? Can consumers trust make-up artists to enhance their beauty instead of giving them common, cookie-cutter looks that perhaps don’t even suit them? This know-how is what distinguishes Delhi-based make-up expert Yashika Sehgal from her peers.

Besides being a highly coveted professional make-up artist and hairstylist, Yashika is a fan favourite for bridal makeup. Her intricate knowledge of make-up and how to use it to enhance her clients’ natural features is what makes her so special. She is passionate about make-up, so much so that she meticulously plans and innovates looks to customise them for each of her clients.

No matter the occasion, Yashika can come up with the perfect look. She has won awards for being the Best Make-up Artist in Delhi and has worked on a few glamourous film assignments. But the fact that her clients have trusted her judgement and received numerous compliments is the greatest endorsement of her skills. This is what converts her one-time-clients into regulars, indicating their satisfaction with Yashika’s make-up prowess.

Though Yashika believes in giving her clients the highest quality of service and treat them all like the princesses they are, her services are surprisingly affordable. Her clients swear by her for Air Brush Bridal Make-up, Pre Bridal Make-up, HD Make-up, Party Makeup, Hair Styling, Saree Draping, Nail Services and more, giving her rave reviews and very encouraging word-of-mouth recommendations. She is especially popular with brides because she understands that make-up is the most crucial element that can make or break a wedding day look, and works hard to create a truly stunning looks from brides. It is no wonder that till date, 2500+ brides from across the country have loved the make-up looks Yashika created for them!