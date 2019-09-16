Pro360 claims to toss out rising protein deficiency

India's booming Food & Beverage (F&B) market is growing at a clip of about 15 percent per annum. By 2025, the global protein supplements market size is expected to reach $21.5 billion at a CAGR of 6.3 percent over the forecast period.
Nutritional health drinks seem to have witness grown in popularity
, because food preparation is time consuming with the average of 50+ hours per week. Currently, about 1 billion people worldwide have inadequate intake of essential proteins in their daily diet.
Protein needs to: (a) digest and absorb dietary nutrients (b) transport nutrients and (c) oxidize nutrients. Dietary protein deficiency contributes to poor growth, cardiovascular dysfunction, and worsens metabolic profiles. Thus, the deficiency of protein and micronutrients remains a major nutritional problem in India.
To build wellness and enhance a healthy body and mind through balanced nutrition, GMN Health Care had launched various new products specifically designed for shortage of protein supply. Over the previous year, GMN Health Care is being the patron and tower of strength taking several steps to eradicate various protein deficiencies in India. GMN Health Care had launched Pro360 Protein nutritional health drink
to highlight the consistent growth and produce the best nutritional supplement for protein malnutrition.
For kids, the scientifically formulated Pro360 Kids has an adequate nutritional protein intake to improve memory, boost immunity and overall growth and development of children. The Pro360 Women maintains effective blood levels and boosts haemoglobin functions, which helps regulate the menstrual cycle. Pro360 Diabetic
neutralises blood sugar levels and controls diabetic neuropathy and retinopathy.
For pregnant and lactating mothers, Pro360 formulated a new protein supplement, Pro360 Mom, to fulfili nadequate protein intake during pregnancy and breastfeeding, which aids foetal development and reduces the risk of gestational diabetes.
Pro360 Hair Grow prevents hair loss, skin conditioning and controls acute alopecia and premature ageing. The Pro360 manufactured Pro360 Ortho
Protein Powder improves healing and joint flexibility, reduces stiffness, improves vision and chronic inflammation from sports and training. It is available in vegetarian and non-vegetarian variants.
Pro360 Weight Gainer Protein Powder serves as a good source of calories to enhance the stamina and bone strength, while Pro360 Slim Protein Powder
reduces excess fat and the cell death of adipocytes.
For respiratory and COPD
patients, Pro360 launched Pro360 Respiro, a peerless nutritional health drink that helps clear obstructions and strengthens the lungs as by reducing CO2 using a high fat formulation.
For hepatic liver care, Pro360 is launching an advance nutritional supplement Pro360 Hepa, which can be used to counter obstructive jaundice, liver cirrhosis and fatty liver. It also improves bile flow and prevents muscle protein catabolism in liver. For people who are being treated with dialysis, Pro360 is going to launch a Pro360 Nephro HP and LP, dialysis care dietary supplements. Pro360 Nephro HP is high in calories and protein provides the complete renal nutrition to fulfil the needs of dialysis patients. Pro360 Nephro LP is high in calories with lower protein helps to slow down the progression of chronic kidney disease and maintain nutrition status.
For patients who are undergoing chemotherapy, radiation and surgery, Pro360 has introduced Pro360 Canpro, a nutritional supplement to control muscle loss and improve skeletal system.
More than hundreds of smaller scale entrepreneurs and 200 brands were competing in the online protein powder category alone; among them, GMN Health Care’s Pro360 had made its mark.
