Thatware is redefining digital marketing with artificial intelligence

Innovative technologies have always been a norm for empowering new and old businesses. In this competitive era, it has been seen that the revenue generation of a company is directly proportional to the development done in the field of technology.
Studies have shown that digital marketing industry is changing and evolving at a rapid scale. Based on a study, it has been found that 76% of digital marketing success can be obtained from search engine optimization alone.
With that being said, people from all around the planet are working immensely hard for getting the right amount of search optimization done for their online inventory or websites. The harsh reality is that this is increasing the competitiveness of the industry at a much greater scale.
To cope up with the increasing demand for SEO and the competitiveness all around, search engines such as Google, Bing, and etc. are taking initiatives to rank websites based on much more efficient ranking algorithms. These algorithms are no longer manual-driven rather are AI-driven.
Yes, you heard that right! Giant search engine companies such as Google, Bing, Yahoo, etc. are investing a lot for developing and building efficient web crawlers. These crawlers work on AI mechanisms and principles such as semantic engineering, information retrieval, natural language processing (NLP), data mining, text mining, predictive analysis, decision making, automation, and much more.
Now with all sorts of these AI-driven web crawlers, the search engine optimization practices should also be made AI-based. AI-based SEO approach will not only make your online business stand out in the crowd but will also help in yielding much better search visibility and rankings.
80.51% of the industries are investing in AI today. And it has been estimated that with the help of AI, the ROI funnel of the industries will hike by 87.47%. Furthermore, in the past 30 years, 68% of businesses improved their sales funnel from digital marketing services alone. It has been estimated that over the next 5 years, 96.74% of businesses had to be dependent upon online marketing activities for enjoying the highest ROI. Now as a matter of fact, if online marketing activities are blended with artificial intelligence then it will lead to quick turn-around whilst maintaining 5X ROI.
ThatWare
is world’s first AI-based digital marketing company. Its mission is to provide tailor made advanced and AI based solutions for all marketing needs. It has been founded with the aim for redesigning the shape of digital marketing with the help of Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Data Science. The sole vision is to provide an acceleration on the growth of sales funnel for a company. Their solutions and methodologies completely differ from the top SEO companies in the world. Their AI based solutions helps in proper understanding of the market pipelines and also the global market trends. ThatWare works with a full-stack and full-time team of data scientist, AI expert, Natural processing experts (NLP) along with advanced marketing experts for innovating and blending AI into digital marketing.
On asking Tuhin Banik, Founder of ThatWare, said, “The future of digital marketing relies on AI and we are on a mission to become the first-ever company to do such. There are direct connections and proven patents where AI is being used worldwide by bots and scrappers around the planet for effective result and visualisation and using AI on top it only makes it more smooth-to-go. Furthermore, marketing automation is also among the hot-most topic and point of attention for many MNC’s and marketers worldwide, since marketing automation will reduce workload and keep things more streamlined and automated whilst maintaining high returns on invest (ROI). Thus, marketing automation model can also be strengthened using AI and ML and we are doing this already”
