Cricketer Henry Olonga on the moment that changed his life

From a cricketer, Olonga is now a successful opera singer in Australia

Image: Patrick Eagar/Popperfoto via Getty Images/Getty ImagesWhere is Kenya in world cricket now? They are gone. No one hears about them. And this is the nation that made it to the semi-finals in the 2003 World Cup. That was an extraordinary achievement by Kenya. To see it languishing is very disappointing. To see Zimbabwe going in a similar direction is equally disappointing. It makes you wonder if ICC really understands how precarious African cricket is at the moment. African cricket can just die if they don’t take care of it.I understand ICC’s problem on the whole issue, that they don’t want political interference in the sport. But it seems odd that the man they are backing is also very political. Zimbabwe cricket has struggled under the last few leaders who have run the board. You look at the former Zimbabwe cricket chairmen Peter Gingoka and Ozias Bvute. They mismanaged millions of dollars, and yet ICC kept backing them. So, the ICC keeps backing people who get along with them.Now that ICC has reinstated Zimbabwe, I am a little hopeful. But then again, we are losing a lot of players. Hamilton Masakadza has retired, while so many players have gone overseas for better opportunities. Good players like Sikandar Raza are being dropped because of disciplinary issues. We have stopped being competitive. We went on a tour recently to Ireland and Holland and got beaten by teams we should be dominating.Well, it took me three years to fix my action. I spent some time in India, Australia and South Africa, at the end of which I was a half-decent player. I did well in a Test against India in 1998; I took a five-wicket haul. That’s actually what kickstarted my career. I then went to play ODIs in Sharjah. I did great in one match there, when I got Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid. Then in the next match, Tendulkar got his revenge.Then we went on a tour of Pakistan where I was ‘Man of the Series’. We won the series, and it was a big thing to win a Test series in Pakistan. And then I did well in the 1999 World Cup and a couple of more years after that, I retired after the black-armband incident.Ultimately, the remodelling of my bowling action made me a better player.When I did the black-armband protest with Andy Flower, Zimbabwe cricket lost Andy and me. Guy Whittall had announced his retirement after the 2003 World Cup. After that, white players decided to boycott playing because team selectors were giving preferential treatment to black players. Cricket was white-dominated when I started, and the administration wanted to have more black representation. The white players said it was not fair and players should be picked on merit. In 2004, the administration sacked captain Heath Streak, prompting a walkout by 14 other players in protest against political influence. Zimbabwe cricket effectively lost about 14 good players, and we never recovered after that.Oh, yes. We knew the consequences. We did this 16 years ago. Long story short, we understood the situation in Zimbabwe and what Robert Mugabe was like. We wanted to protest. So, we met a few people to discuss the risks and potential fallout. We were aware about what was at stake and what kind of reaction we’d get from the government. We were advised by many people not to do it, with everyone saying it would not end well for us.But we were young and bold. We had a cause and we stuck to it. But I will say that the consequences far outweighed what we did. What we did was to criticise the government and their reaction was way over the top. But that’s politics for you in Zimbabwe. Some people love us for what we did, some of them hate us.Yes, I miss certain aspects of Zimbabwe, but it is now a different country to the one I left. It has struggled economically a lot in the last few years. I have moved on in a sense that I am a completely different person now. I have got British citizenship, and I will soon be a citizen of Australia as well. So, my allegiance, in a sense, has changed.Zimbabwe has given me a lot of hate. I have received a lot of love from a lot of people as well, but if you see my Twitter timeline from a few months ago, you will see many people in Zimbabwe giving me grief. So, it makes it hard to consider going back or consider a future there. But I do follow the developments in the country, and I am a keen fan of Zimbabwe cricket. It’s a beautiful country but it’s a troubled land.I reckon Tendulkar’s up there, but I didn’t bowl much to him. I found it extremely difficult to bowl to Marvan Attapattu. He kept making double hundreds against us. He was an unbelievable player who just seemed to bat for hours and hours against us. He scored three double centuries against us. Now, of course, there are many other great players. In addition to Marvan, there was Sanath Jayasuriya, Brian Lara, Mark Waugh, Steve Waugh and Jacques Kallis. Most countries had one really difficult batsman who had an attacking style.Apart from Tendulkar, India had Dravid and Ganguly who were great world-class players. Oh also, I forgot about Virender Sehwag.Yes, I think Malcolm Marshall was up there. He was a great bowler but Alan Donald was my hero. I loved the way he played the game. I loved the way he bowled. I loved his bowling action and aggression. Great player. I really admired him a lot.There’s obviously Jasprit Bumrah from India. In addition to him, you have got Kagiso Rabada, Pat Cummins and Jofra Archer. Rabada needs to control his temper. He just gets into trouble with match referees very often. If he can control that part of his game, he has got an unbelievable potential.I got no regrets, to be very honest. As a bowler, it would have been nice to get a few more wickets. It would have been nice to take another hundred wickets, I reckon. I wouldn’t say that’s a regret. It was not meant to be and that’s okay. I wasn’t a disaster as a player, but it would have been nice to scalp some more wickets.I also don’t regret the black-armband protest, and I don’t regret that my career came to an end because of that. It may well have come to an end a year later anyway because of what was going on in Zimbabwe. So, it’s not something I regret in itself but I know that one moment changed my life.