Blade flight review: At Rs 20,000, is the 41-min chopper ride from Mumbai to Pune worth it?

Karanpal Singh, founder of Hunch Ventures (left) and Blade India MD Amit Dutta (right) Karanpal Singh, founder of Hunch Ventures (left) and Blade India MD Amit Dutta (right)



Image: Aditi Tailang

An inside view of the helicopter operated by Blade

Image: Aditi Tailang



An inside view of the helicopter operated by BladeImage: Aditi Tailang

The Blade Lounge in Pune

Image: Aditi Tailang



The Blade Lounge in PuneImage: Aditi Tailang

One of the two helicopters operated by Blade in India

Image: Aditi Tailang





Whether you travel for business or leisure, for religious reasons or for a weekend getaway, the innovative new service is a worthwhile ride, if you have the dollars to shell.







Travellers can book their seats on the Blade app or by visiting www.flyblade.in . A Mumbai-Pune ride costs approximately Rs 19,900 one way