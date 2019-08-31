Diner's club: Celebrities and their favourite restaurants

(This story appears in the 13 September, 2019 issue of Forbes India. You can buy our tablet version from Magzter.com. To visit our Archives, click here.)

Chaat at Swati Snacks, and avocado tartare and lotus root on fire at Yuuka in Mumbai. Also Buddha Bar in Monaco: There’s no dish I don’t love thereIndian food at a Mauritius hotel some years ago. My friend had a craving, but there wasn’t any at the hotel. The chef was nice enough to try his hand at it and it ended up being one of the best Indian meals I’ve eatenVada pavPoha or sabudana khichdi. Don’t get to eat it that often but have it whenever I’m at my mom’s houseWaffles, but I never eat them. Unless I’m in London and we pass WafflemeisterThe Bombay Canteen, Mumbai; Indian Accent, Delhi; Toast & Tonic, Bengaluru; Gaggan, Bangkok; and Le Bernardin, New York; Masakichi, Tokyo. My favourite dishes are the Kejriwal toast and gulab nut for dessert at The Bombay CanteenSalmon roe at Tsukiji fish market in JapanBhel puri or vada pav in MumbaiCurd rice, which my husband makes for me, and I get to have 2-3 times a weekA glass of wine everydayBe it India or abroad, I’m more concerned about the ambience than a particular restaurant or the cuisineMango Tree in the historic town of Hampi in Karnataka. They served this lovely South Indian thali on banana plantains. The ground-level seating faced the Tungabhadra river and beyond the river were the architectural ruins of the Vijayanagara empire. The food was simple, tasty and pocket-friendlyPani puriDal khichdi with buknu (spice mixture, popular in northern India), ghee, papad and dahi at least once a fortnight, and my go-to restaurant for this is Khichdi Samrat in MumbaiCream biscuits and chocolatesWasabi by Morimoto in India and Nobu abroadVada pav and pani puriDal khichdi with gheeChocolateHighway Gomantak in Mumbai for authentic seafood; Al Jawahar in Delhi for the best khameeri roti and chicken changezi; the unique kebabs and the biriyani at Kolkata’s Arsalan; Giri Manja’s in Mangaluru for its home-style seafood thali; and Kokni Kanteen in Goa for barleli bangda and baby shark curryAt Gunpowder, Goa, I was surprised how South Indian food can be redefinedStreet food: Misal pav, any day, any timeDal makhani with plain laccha paratha. When I am having a bad day, there’s extra white butter on the dal. I usually let myself indulge on Friday nightsMoong dal halwa. I forget about diet and etiquette when I’m having it: Peshawari in Mumbai: There’s no black dal like Peshawari’s in the world; Pio Pio 8 in New York—their green sauce is to die forThe raspberry dessert at YauatchaStreet food: Egyptian chicken & rice on 49th Street & 6th Avenue in New York CityHomemade chicken biryani. I have it at least twice a weekChocolate cake, any time